4500 Rustic Ridge Court
4500 Rustic Ridge Court

4500 Rustic Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

4500 Rustic Ridge Court, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH NEW CARPETS, PLUS EXTRA ROOM IDEAL FOR STUDY, DEN OR PLAYROOM! LOVELY OPEN FLOOR PLAN, FORMAL DINING ROOM PLUS LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH COVERED PATIO IN YARD. FRIDGE INCLUDED, MOVE IN READY, MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 Rustic Ridge Court have any available units?
4500 Rustic Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4500 Rustic Ridge Court have?
Some of 4500 Rustic Ridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 Rustic Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
4500 Rustic Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 Rustic Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 4500 Rustic Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4500 Rustic Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 4500 Rustic Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 4500 Rustic Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 Rustic Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 Rustic Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 4500 Rustic Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 4500 Rustic Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 4500 Rustic Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 Rustic Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 Rustic Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.

