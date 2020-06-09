4500 Rustic Ridge Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH NEW CARPETS, PLUS EXTRA ROOM IDEAL FOR STUDY, DEN OR PLAYROOM! LOVELY OPEN FLOOR PLAN, FORMAL DINING ROOM PLUS LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH COVERED PATIO IN YARD. FRIDGE INCLUDED, MOVE IN READY, MUST SEE!