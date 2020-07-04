All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 4426 Nervin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
4426 Nervin Street
Last updated August 12 2019 at 2:31 AM

4426 Nervin Street

4426 Nervin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4426 Nervin Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom 2 baths, nice yard and a covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4426 Nervin Street have any available units?
4426 Nervin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
Is 4426 Nervin Street currently offering any rent specials?
4426 Nervin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4426 Nervin Street pet-friendly?
No, 4426 Nervin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4426 Nervin Street offer parking?
No, 4426 Nervin Street does not offer parking.
Does 4426 Nervin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4426 Nervin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4426 Nervin Street have a pool?
No, 4426 Nervin Street does not have a pool.
Does 4426 Nervin Street have accessible units?
No, 4426 Nervin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4426 Nervin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4426 Nervin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4426 Nervin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4426 Nervin Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District