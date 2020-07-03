All apartments in The Colony
4416 Chapman Street
4416 Chapman Street

4416 Chapman Street · No Longer Available
Location

4416 Chapman Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated half of the duplex. Nice location, spacious 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms. New paint, new laminate flooring in all bedrooms. Extra storage room in the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4416 Chapman Street have any available units?
4416 Chapman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4416 Chapman Street have?
Some of 4416 Chapman Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4416 Chapman Street currently offering any rent specials?
4416 Chapman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4416 Chapman Street pet-friendly?
No, 4416 Chapman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4416 Chapman Street offer parking?
No, 4416 Chapman Street does not offer parking.
Does 4416 Chapman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4416 Chapman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4416 Chapman Street have a pool?
No, 4416 Chapman Street does not have a pool.
Does 4416 Chapman Street have accessible units?
No, 4416 Chapman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4416 Chapman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4416 Chapman Street has units with dishwashers.

