4413 Larner Street

Amenities
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors, a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, black appliances with an electric stove and built-in microwave which leads to dining area! The master bath has a dual vanity, tub and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.