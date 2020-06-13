All apartments in The Colony
Last updated May 13 2019 at 2:54 PM

4413 Larner Street

4413 Larner Street · No Longer Available
Location

4413 Larner Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors, a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, black appliances with an electric stove and built-in microwave which leads to dining area! The master bath has a dual vanity, tub and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4413 Larner Street have any available units?
4413 Larner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4413 Larner Street have?
Some of 4413 Larner Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4413 Larner Street currently offering any rent specials?
4413 Larner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4413 Larner Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4413 Larner Street is pet friendly.
Does 4413 Larner Street offer parking?
Yes, 4413 Larner Street offers parking.
Does 4413 Larner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4413 Larner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4413 Larner Street have a pool?
No, 4413 Larner Street does not have a pool.
Does 4413 Larner Street have accessible units?
No, 4413 Larner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4413 Larner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4413 Larner Street does not have units with dishwashers.

