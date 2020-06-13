4413 Larner Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors, a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, black appliances with an electric stove and built-in microwave which leads to dining area! The master bath has a dual vanity, tub and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.