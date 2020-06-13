4408 Chapman Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful updated move in ready 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. Kitchen features granite counters, decorative travertine tile and breakfast bar. Spacious family room with vaulted ceiling and bamboo flooring. Private split bedrooms with newer carpet. Bathroom features double sink vanity and gorgeous tile bathtub. Fresh paint, decorative lighting, updated fixtures, ceiling fans, energy efficient windows and bamboo flooring. Private low maintenance backyard with wood fence and open patio. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, highways and Lake Lewisville. This is a must see today!