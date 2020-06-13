All apartments in The Colony
4408 Chapman Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:48 PM

4408 Chapman Street

4408 Chapman Street · No Longer Available
Location

4408 Chapman Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful updated move in ready 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. Kitchen features granite counters, decorative travertine tile and breakfast bar. Spacious family room with vaulted ceiling and bamboo flooring. Private split bedrooms with newer carpet. Bathroom features double sink vanity and gorgeous tile bathtub. Fresh paint, decorative lighting, updated fixtures, ceiling fans, energy efficient windows and bamboo flooring. Private low maintenance backyard with wood fence and open patio. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, highways and Lake Lewisville. This is a must see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4408 Chapman Street have any available units?
4408 Chapman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4408 Chapman Street have?
Some of 4408 Chapman Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4408 Chapman Street currently offering any rent specials?
4408 Chapman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 Chapman Street pet-friendly?
No, 4408 Chapman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4408 Chapman Street offer parking?
No, 4408 Chapman Street does not offer parking.
Does 4408 Chapman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4408 Chapman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 Chapman Street have a pool?
No, 4408 Chapman Street does not have a pool.
Does 4408 Chapman Street have accessible units?
No, 4408 Chapman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 Chapman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4408 Chapman Street has units with dishwashers.

