Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Updated 4 bedroom home with new laminate floors, fresh paint, new appliances, new light fixtures, and updated bathrooms! There are 2 large living areas and wet bar providing ample space for entertaining. All bedrooms have new carpet and new ceiling fans! Backyard has large covered patio and extra storage shed. Home is close to highways and a quick drive to the lake. This perfect home is move-in ready and just in time for the holidays!