Last updated April 7 2019 at 9:09 PM

4248 Caldwell Avenue

4248 Caldwell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4248 Caldwell Avenue, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute as can be! Updated stainless appliances, lots of light, French doors to patio. Sorry, no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4248 Caldwell Avenue have any available units?
4248 Caldwell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4248 Caldwell Avenue have?
Some of 4248 Caldwell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4248 Caldwell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4248 Caldwell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4248 Caldwell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4248 Caldwell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4248 Caldwell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4248 Caldwell Avenue offers parking.
Does 4248 Caldwell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4248 Caldwell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4248 Caldwell Avenue have a pool?
No, 4248 Caldwell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4248 Caldwell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4248 Caldwell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4248 Caldwell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4248 Caldwell Avenue has units with dishwashers.

