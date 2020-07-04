4244 Ireland Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors, fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Both bathrooms have large dual vanities! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to breakfast nook! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.