All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 4244 Ireland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
4244 Ireland Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4244 Ireland Street

4244 Ireland Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4244 Ireland Dr, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors, fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Both bathrooms have large dual vanities! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to breakfast nook! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4244 Ireland Street have any available units?
4244 Ireland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4244 Ireland Street have?
Some of 4244 Ireland Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4244 Ireland Street currently offering any rent specials?
4244 Ireland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4244 Ireland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4244 Ireland Street is pet friendly.
Does 4244 Ireland Street offer parking?
Yes, 4244 Ireland Street offers parking.
Does 4244 Ireland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4244 Ireland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4244 Ireland Street have a pool?
No, 4244 Ireland Street does not have a pool.
Does 4244 Ireland Street have accessible units?
No, 4244 Ireland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4244 Ireland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4244 Ireland Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District