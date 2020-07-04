All apartments in The Colony
Last updated September 16 2019 at 5:10 PM

4221 Iola Ave

4221 Iola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4221 Iola Avenue, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A recently renovated move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in The Colony is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Home has a large driveway and 2 car garage. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4221 Iola Ave have any available units?
4221 Iola Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4221 Iola Ave have?
Some of 4221 Iola Ave's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4221 Iola Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4221 Iola Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 Iola Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4221 Iola Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4221 Iola Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4221 Iola Ave offers parking.
Does 4221 Iola Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4221 Iola Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 Iola Ave have a pool?
No, 4221 Iola Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4221 Iola Ave have accessible units?
No, 4221 Iola Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 Iola Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4221 Iola Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

