Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
4185 Fryer Street
Last updated January 9 2020 at 3:18 AM

4185 Fryer Street

4185 Fryer Street · No Longer Available
Location

4185 Fryer Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a spacious backyard with carport, with electrical gate and two cars garage located in The Colony. Updated with new interior and exterior paint, access LED lights in the living room, kitchen, and hallway. Laminate and tile floors. All the bedrooms have ceiling fans. Kitchen features with dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. New granite counter tops in the kitchen. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace. Master includes walk-in closet, and dual sinks in master full bath. Walk distance to Lewisville Lake. Minutes away from high way 121, Toyota headquarter, Restaurants and shopping center. Ready to move-in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4185 Fryer Street have any available units?
4185 Fryer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4185 Fryer Street have?
Some of 4185 Fryer Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4185 Fryer Street currently offering any rent specials?
4185 Fryer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4185 Fryer Street pet-friendly?
No, 4185 Fryer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4185 Fryer Street offer parking?
Yes, 4185 Fryer Street offers parking.
Does 4185 Fryer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4185 Fryer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4185 Fryer Street have a pool?
No, 4185 Fryer Street does not have a pool.
Does 4185 Fryer Street have accessible units?
No, 4185 Fryer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4185 Fryer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4185 Fryer Street has units with dishwashers.

