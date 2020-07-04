4185 Fryer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a spacious backyard with carport, with electrical gate and two cars garage located in The Colony. Updated with new interior and exterior paint, access LED lights in the living room, kitchen, and hallway. Laminate and tile floors. All the bedrooms have ceiling fans. Kitchen features with dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. New granite counter tops in the kitchen. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace. Master includes walk-in closet, and dual sinks in master full bath. Walk distance to Lewisville Lake. Minutes away from high way 121, Toyota headquarter, Restaurants and shopping center. Ready to move-in