New carpet, refrigerator included. Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. On quiet street, 2 doors down from park. Big backyard, lots of trees. Wood floors in main living, vaulted ceilings. Pets on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4152 Newton Street have any available units?
4152 Newton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4152 Newton Street have?
Some of 4152 Newton Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4152 Newton Street currently offering any rent specials?
4152 Newton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4152 Newton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4152 Newton Street is pet friendly.
Does 4152 Newton Street offer parking?
Yes, 4152 Newton Street offers parking.
Does 4152 Newton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4152 Newton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4152 Newton Street have a pool?
No, 4152 Newton Street does not have a pool.
Does 4152 Newton Street have accessible units?
No, 4152 Newton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4152 Newton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4152 Newton Street has units with dishwashers.
