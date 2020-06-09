4152 Newton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

New carpet, refrigerator included. Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. On quiet street, 2 doors down from park. Big backyard, lots of trees. Wood floors in main living, vaulted ceilings. Pets on a case by case basis.