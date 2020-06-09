All apartments in The Colony
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:41 PM

4152 Newton Street

4152 Newton Street · No Longer Available
Location

4152 Newton Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New carpet, refrigerator included. Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. On quiet street, 2 doors down from park. Big backyard, lots of trees. Wood floors in main living, vaulted ceilings. Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

