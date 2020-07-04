4140 Gardner Drive

Rare listing close to lake with GRANITE & WOOD FLOORING. Large backyard with big wooden deck. Great home for entertaining inside and out ..this home shows like a model. Excellent location! Close to Country Club and Golf Course. Currently leased for $2375 per month. Available March 1st
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
