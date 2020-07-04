All apartments in The Colony
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4140 Gardner Drive

4140 Gardner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4140 Gardner Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare listing close to lake with GRANITE & WOOD FLOORING. Large backyard with big wooden deck. Great home for entertaining inside and out ..this home shows like a model. Excellent location! Close to Country Club and Golf Course. Currently leased for $2375 per month. Available March 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4140 Gardner Drive have any available units?
4140 Gardner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4140 Gardner Drive have?
Some of 4140 Gardner Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4140 Gardner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4140 Gardner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4140 Gardner Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4140 Gardner Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4140 Gardner Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4140 Gardner Drive offers parking.
Does 4140 Gardner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4140 Gardner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4140 Gardner Drive have a pool?
No, 4140 Gardner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4140 Gardner Drive have accessible units?
No, 4140 Gardner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4140 Gardner Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4140 Gardner Drive has units with dishwashers.

