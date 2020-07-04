All apartments in The Colony
Last updated January 3 2020 at 9:46 PM

4109 Gardner Dr

4109 Gardner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4109 Gardner Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in The Colony is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=1Yv6CIebaq&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 Gardner Dr have any available units?
4109 Gardner Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
Is 4109 Gardner Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4109 Gardner Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 Gardner Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4109 Gardner Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4109 Gardner Dr offer parking?
No, 4109 Gardner Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4109 Gardner Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 Gardner Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 Gardner Dr have a pool?
No, 4109 Gardner Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4109 Gardner Dr have accessible units?
No, 4109 Gardner Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 Gardner Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4109 Gardner Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4109 Gardner Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4109 Gardner Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

