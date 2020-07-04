3516 Kirkfield Court

Amenities

No pets !Beautiful home in the prestigious Tribute lakeside community. Hand scraped hardwoods throughout main living area. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, granite countertops, kitchen island, &pantry. Master suite down. Grand master bath offers dual sinks, dual vanities, garden tub, stand alone shower, & walk in closet. One guest bedroom on level one with walk in closet. Large game room & separate media room. Covered patio with privacy fence. Amenities include 2 premier golf courses & miles of hike & bike trails including a shoreline nature trail. Voted COMMUNITY OF THE YEAR AWARD 2018. Must see!