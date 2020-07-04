All apartments in The Colony
3516 Kirkfield Court

Location

3516 Kirkfield Court, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
No pets !Beautiful home in the prestigious Tribute lakeside community. Hand scraped hardwoods throughout main living area. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, granite countertops, kitchen island, &pantry. Master suite down. Grand master bath offers dual sinks, dual vanities, garden tub, stand alone shower, & walk in closet. One guest bedroom on level one with walk in closet. Large game room & separate media room. Covered patio with privacy fence. Amenities include 2 premier golf courses & miles of hike & bike trails including a shoreline nature trail. Voted COMMUNITY OF THE YEAR AWARD 2018. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 Kirkfield Court have any available units?
3516 Kirkfield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 3516 Kirkfield Court have?
Some of 3516 Kirkfield Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 Kirkfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
3516 Kirkfield Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 Kirkfield Court pet-friendly?
No, 3516 Kirkfield Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 3516 Kirkfield Court offer parking?
Yes, 3516 Kirkfield Court offers parking.
Does 3516 Kirkfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 Kirkfield Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 Kirkfield Court have a pool?
No, 3516 Kirkfield Court does not have a pool.
Does 3516 Kirkfield Court have accessible units?
No, 3516 Kirkfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 Kirkfield Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3516 Kirkfield Court does not have units with dishwashers.

