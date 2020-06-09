299 Scotia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage new construction

Come and see this luxurious, brand new, custom built Megatel town home with every imaginable upgrade! Kitchen has soft close doors and drawers, energy star appliances, gas cooktop, huge island, exotic 3cm granite countertops, under cabinet lighting, and recessed can lights! All SS appliances, including refrigerator, washer and dryer! Game room has LED fireplace and huge covered balcony! Come see this one, it's fancy! Maintenance Free Living at it's finest! Community pool and clubhouse coming soon! Just a few miles from the famous Billion Dollar Mile in Friso!