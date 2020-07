Amenities

LOCATION! This BRAND NEW townhouse is available! Includes brand new refrigerator, washer, and dryer! Minutes from new shopping, dining, and entertainment. This gorgeous 2 story townhome has gorgeous floors and stainless steel appliances! Beautiful and modern kitchen and open concept floor plan. Come see it quickly before it’s gone!