Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
2940 Broughton
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:13 AM

2940 Broughton

2940 Broughton · No Longer Available
Location

2940 Broughton, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Like new American Legend home! Walk to phenomenal STEM K-8 school! Newly designed floorplan w-amazing new color trends, extensive wood floors, natural light & bright w-soaring ceilings in family room. Chef’s kitchen w-gas cooktop; Mst suite w-sitting area, spa-like bath w-huge WIC; handsome study, spacious game room, awesome media room, outdoor living area & beautiful huge backyard! Superb Tribute’s 1st-class amenities have it all: Enjoy amazing sunsets over Lake Lewisville, Golf, country clubs w-restaurants, nature trails, proposed marina & beach club…Only 10 min to the Star (Cowboys HQ); 15 min to Legacy West (1st-class entertaining district & HQ hubs of Toyota, FedEx, Liberty Mutual, Chase, Boeing & more).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 Broughton have any available units?
2940 Broughton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 2940 Broughton have?
Some of 2940 Broughton's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2940 Broughton currently offering any rent specials?
2940 Broughton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 Broughton pet-friendly?
No, 2940 Broughton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 2940 Broughton offer parking?
Yes, 2940 Broughton offers parking.
Does 2940 Broughton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2940 Broughton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 Broughton have a pool?
No, 2940 Broughton does not have a pool.
Does 2940 Broughton have accessible units?
No, 2940 Broughton does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 Broughton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2940 Broughton has units with dishwashers.

