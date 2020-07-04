2478 King Arthur Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard game room parking garage

Spectacular like new townhome in the heart of Castle Hills! Beautifully designed with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, gameroom and 2 car garage, over 2,000 sqft open floorplan with a stunning view to the courtyard. Entire downstairs has extensive hand scraped hardwood floors, modern granite kitchen, luxurious master bath, tankless hot water heater, covered patio & many other fabulous custom features. Certified Green & energy efficiency. Walk to amazing restaurants & bars, shops, water parks, lakes. Hurry…at this price, it won’t last long! AVAILABLE 10.11.19