Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard dog park playground

Welcome to The Five Points at Texas Apartments, a premier apartment community in Texas City, Texas. As a resident of The Five Points at Texas Apartments, you will be pleased to take advantage of endless comfort while enjoying affordable living. With our impressive floor plans and amenities, we believe that our community qualifies as a wonderful place to call home. Not only will you have a surplus of convenience, but we are minutes away from the best entertainment, restaurants, and shopping centers in Texas City. We do believe that it is important for you to bring along your fur friends, which is why we are a pet-friendly community. When you’re ready to bask in a maintenance-free lifestyle, give us a call at The Five Points at Texas Apartments!