All apartments in Texas City
Find more places like 879 Driftwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Texas City, TX
/
879 Driftwood Lane
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:41 PM

879 Driftwood Lane

879 Driftwood Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Texas City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

879 Driftwood Ln, Texas City, TX 77510

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
FOR LEASE! Meticulously maintained, this move in ready 4 bedroom home is located on a quiet street with a huge backyard. Home boasts neutral paint throughout and new luxury laminate wood flooring in the family room. This open concept opens to a large family room and kitchen w/gas appliances & an abundance of cabinets & counter space with breakfast area and breakfast bar. This split plan offers a private Master Suite with a walk in closet and a master bathroom with plenty of counter space. The three secondary bedrooms are all spacious too with ample storage. Come, relax & enjoy the oversized backyard from your covered patio. This home is only five years new. No flooding. Don't miss your chance to call this one home...Call today for a private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 879 Driftwood Lane have any available units?
879 Driftwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 879 Driftwood Lane have?
Some of 879 Driftwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 879 Driftwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
879 Driftwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 879 Driftwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 879 Driftwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 879 Driftwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 879 Driftwood Lane offers parking.
Does 879 Driftwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 879 Driftwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 879 Driftwood Lane have a pool?
No, 879 Driftwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 879 Driftwood Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 879 Driftwood Lane has accessible units.
Does 879 Driftwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 879 Driftwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coral Manor
729 5th Avenue North
Texas City, TX 77590
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N
Texas City, TX 77590
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive
Texas City, TX 77591
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy
Texas City, TX 77591
Lakewood
2410 24th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
Pointe Ann
1225 10th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave
Texas City, TX 77590
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N
Texas City, TX 77590

Similar Pages

Texas City 1 BedroomsTexas City 2 Bedrooms
Texas City Apartments with ParkingTexas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Texas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the MainlandUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch