879 Driftwood Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

FOR LEASE! Meticulously maintained, this move in ready 4 bedroom home is located on a quiet street with a huge backyard. Home boasts neutral paint throughout and new luxury laminate wood flooring in the family room. This open concept opens to a large family room and kitchen w/gas appliances & an abundance of cabinets & counter space with breakfast area and breakfast bar. This split plan offers a private Master Suite with a walk in closet and a master bathroom with plenty of counter space. The three secondary bedrooms are all spacious too with ample storage. Come, relax & enjoy the oversized backyard from your covered patio. This home is only five years new. No flooding. Don't miss your chance to call this one home...Call today for a private tour!