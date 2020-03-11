All apartments in Texas City
814 10th Avenue N
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:16 AM

814 10th Avenue N

814 10th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

814 10th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4805395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 10th Avenue N have any available units?
814 10th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 10th Avenue N have?
Some of 814 10th Avenue N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 10th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
814 10th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 10th Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 814 10th Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 814 10th Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 814 10th Avenue N offers parking.
Does 814 10th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 10th Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 10th Avenue N have a pool?
No, 814 10th Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 814 10th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 814 10th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 814 10th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 10th Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.

