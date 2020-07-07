All apartments in Texas City
7922 Emerald Oak Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7922 Emerald Oak Drive

7922 Emerald Oak Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7922 Emerald Oak Dr, Texas City, TX 77591

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,440 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

This home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details

(RLNE4623994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7922 Emerald Oak Drive have any available units?
7922 Emerald Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7922 Emerald Oak Drive have?
Some of 7922 Emerald Oak Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7922 Emerald Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7922 Emerald Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7922 Emerald Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7922 Emerald Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 7922 Emerald Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7922 Emerald Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 7922 Emerald Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7922 Emerald Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7922 Emerald Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 7922 Emerald Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7922 Emerald Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 7922 Emerald Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7922 Emerald Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7922 Emerald Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

