All apartments in Texas City
Find more places like 7600 Emmett F Lowry Expy 310.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Texas City, TX
/
7600 Emmett F Lowry Expy 310
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:30 AM

7600 Emmett F Lowry Expy 310

7600 Emmett F Lowry Expy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Texas City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7600 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX 77591

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gatsby - Property Id: 114337

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/114337p
Property Id 114337

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5147115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7600 Emmett F Lowry Expy 310 have any available units?
7600 Emmett F Lowry Expy 310 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7600 Emmett F Lowry Expy 310 have?
Some of 7600 Emmett F Lowry Expy 310's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7600 Emmett F Lowry Expy 310 currently offering any rent specials?
7600 Emmett F Lowry Expy 310 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7600 Emmett F Lowry Expy 310 pet-friendly?
No, 7600 Emmett F Lowry Expy 310 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 7600 Emmett F Lowry Expy 310 offer parking?
No, 7600 Emmett F Lowry Expy 310 does not offer parking.
Does 7600 Emmett F Lowry Expy 310 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7600 Emmett F Lowry Expy 310 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7600 Emmett F Lowry Expy 310 have a pool?
No, 7600 Emmett F Lowry Expy 310 does not have a pool.
Does 7600 Emmett F Lowry Expy 310 have accessible units?
No, 7600 Emmett F Lowry Expy 310 does not have accessible units.
Does 7600 Emmett F Lowry Expy 310 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7600 Emmett F Lowry Expy 310 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coral Manor
729 5th Avenue North
Texas City, TX 77590
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N
Texas City, TX 77590
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive
Texas City, TX 77591
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy
Texas City, TX 77591
Lakewood
2410 24th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
Pointe Ann
1225 10th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave
Texas City, TX 77590
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N
Texas City, TX 77590

Similar Pages

Texas City 1 BedroomsTexas City 2 Bedrooms
Texas City Apartments with ParkingTexas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Texas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the MainlandUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch