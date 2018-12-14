All apartments in Texas City
Last updated February 1 2020 at 3:07 PM

7306 Mallard Drive

Location

7306 Mallard Drive, Texas City, TX 77591
South Acre Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
GORGEOUS HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD - $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Texas City features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. Apply today for a FREE APPLICATION!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7306 Mallard Drive have any available units?
7306 Mallard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7306 Mallard Drive have?
Some of 7306 Mallard Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7306 Mallard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7306 Mallard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7306 Mallard Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7306 Mallard Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7306 Mallard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7306 Mallard Drive offers parking.
Does 7306 Mallard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7306 Mallard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7306 Mallard Drive have a pool?
No, 7306 Mallard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7306 Mallard Drive have accessible units?
No, 7306 Mallard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7306 Mallard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7306 Mallard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

