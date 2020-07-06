All apartments in Texas City
Find more places like 6610 Park Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Texas City, TX
/
6610 Park Ave
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:10 PM

6610 Park Ave

6610 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Texas City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6610 Park Avenue, Texas City, TX 77591

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
playground
basketball court
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
Split Deposit Over 3 Months! - Property Id: 231481

Charming 3 bedroom features fenced yard, central air/heat, refrigerator, stove, washer dryer connections. Directly across from Carver Park, which has a childeren's playground, basketball court, and baseball and soccer facilities. $1000 rent, $1000 deposit. Possible split deposit over 3 months. Requires last 2 years verifiable rental history, and steady job history.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231481
Property Id 231481

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5812093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6610 Park Ave have any available units?
6610 Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6610 Park Ave have?
Some of 6610 Park Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6610 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6610 Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6610 Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6610 Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 6610 Park Ave offer parking?
No, 6610 Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6610 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6610 Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6610 Park Ave have a pool?
No, 6610 Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6610 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 6610 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6610 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6610 Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coral Manor
729 5th Avenue North
Texas City, TX 77590
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N
Texas City, TX 77590
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive
Texas City, TX 77591
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy
Texas City, TX 77591
Lakewood
2410 24th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
Pointe Ann
1225 10th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave
Texas City, TX 77590
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N
Texas City, TX 77590

Similar Pages

Texas City 1 BedroomsTexas City 2 Bedrooms
Texas City Apartments with ParkingTexas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Texas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the MainlandUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch