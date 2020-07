Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Come and check out this charming home.



Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has over 1,000 square feet of living space and a large back yard inside a clean, quiet, well kept neighborhood. Great space. Hard wood floors. Newly painted walls. Equipped with washer and dryer hookups.



Move in ready! Schedule and call now!

Hello welcome to this charming home, this home is in a lovely quiet neighborhood. Hurry and schedule your appointment to view today!!