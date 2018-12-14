All apartments in Texas City
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:20 AM

6221 Siers Ave

6221 Siers Street · No Longer Available
Location

6221 Siers Street, Texas City, TX 77591

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom - One Bath Home - Includes Central Air and Heat
Washer and Dryer Connections

(RLNE3217318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6221 Siers Ave have any available units?
6221 Siers Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
Is 6221 Siers Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6221 Siers Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6221 Siers Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6221 Siers Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6221 Siers Ave offer parking?
No, 6221 Siers Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6221 Siers Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6221 Siers Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6221 Siers Ave have a pool?
No, 6221 Siers Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6221 Siers Ave have accessible units?
No, 6221 Siers Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6221 Siers Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6221 Siers Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6221 Siers Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6221 Siers Ave has units with air conditioning.

