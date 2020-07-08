All apartments in Texas City
Find more places like 6202 Linton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Texas City, TX
/
6202 Linton
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:16 PM

6202 Linton

6202 Linton Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Texas City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6202 Linton Lane, Texas City, TX 77591

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3 Bedroom 1 Bath - 3 Bedroom - 1 Bath
Wood floors, Ceiling fans and mini Blinds

Home is all electric.

Tenant must provide all appliances and AC Window Unit

(RLNE3198218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6202 Linton have any available units?
6202 Linton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6202 Linton have?
Some of 6202 Linton's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6202 Linton currently offering any rent specials?
6202 Linton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6202 Linton pet-friendly?
Yes, 6202 Linton is pet friendly.
Does 6202 Linton offer parking?
No, 6202 Linton does not offer parking.
Does 6202 Linton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6202 Linton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6202 Linton have a pool?
No, 6202 Linton does not have a pool.
Does 6202 Linton have accessible units?
No, 6202 Linton does not have accessible units.
Does 6202 Linton have units with dishwashers?
No, 6202 Linton does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coral Manor
729 5th Avenue North
Texas City, TX 77590
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N
Texas City, TX 77590
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive
Texas City, TX 77591
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy
Texas City, TX 77591
Lakewood
2410 24th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
Pointe Ann
1225 10th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave
Texas City, TX 77590
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N
Texas City, TX 77590

Similar Pages

Texas City 1 BedroomsTexas City 2 Bedrooms
Texas City Apartments with ParkingTexas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Texas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the MainlandUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch