Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:20 AM
6201 Park Ave
6201 Park Avenue
Location
6201 Park Avenue, Texas City, TX 77591
Amenities
pet friendly
ceiling fan
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
- Three bedroom one bath single family home
Near by schools include La Marque High
Carver Park and Carver Community Center are right down the road
Close to I - 45
(RLNE2683169)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6201 Park Ave have any available units?
6201 Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Texas City, TX
.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Texas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6201 Park Ave have?
Some of 6201 Park Ave's amenities include pet friendly, ceiling fan, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6201 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6201 Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6201 Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6201 Park Ave offer parking?
No, 6201 Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6201 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6201 Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 Park Ave have a pool?
No, 6201 Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6201 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 6201 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6201 Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
