Texas City, TX
6105 Diamond CT
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:03 PM

6105 Diamond CT

6105 Diamond Court · No Longer Available
Location

6105 Diamond Court, Texas City, TX 77591

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
(RLNE5365441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6105 Diamond CT have any available units?
6105 Diamond CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
Is 6105 Diamond CT currently offering any rent specials?
6105 Diamond CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6105 Diamond CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 6105 Diamond CT is pet friendly.
Does 6105 Diamond CT offer parking?
No, 6105 Diamond CT does not offer parking.
Does 6105 Diamond CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6105 Diamond CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6105 Diamond CT have a pool?
No, 6105 Diamond CT does not have a pool.
Does 6105 Diamond CT have accessible units?
No, 6105 Diamond CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6105 Diamond CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6105 Diamond CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6105 Diamond CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6105 Diamond CT does not have units with air conditioning.

