505 13th St. N.
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

505 13th St. N.

505 13th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

505 13th Street North, Texas City, TX 77590
Chelsea Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Nicely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Texas city as part of a duplex.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5692590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 13th St. N. have any available units?
505 13th St. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
Is 505 13th St. N. currently offering any rent specials?
505 13th St. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 13th St. N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 13th St. N. is pet friendly.
Does 505 13th St. N. offer parking?
No, 505 13th St. N. does not offer parking.
Does 505 13th St. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 13th St. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 13th St. N. have a pool?
No, 505 13th St. N. does not have a pool.
Does 505 13th St. N. have accessible units?
No, 505 13th St. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 505 13th St. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 13th St. N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 13th St. N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 13th St. N. does not have units with air conditioning.

