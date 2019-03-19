All apartments in Texas City
Texas City, TX
503 23rd Avenue North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

503 23rd Avenue North

503 23rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

503 23rd Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590
Mainland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Sign your lease prior to January 15th and receive March Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. February 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,033 sf home is located in Houston, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 23rd Avenue North have any available units?
503 23rd Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 23rd Avenue North have?
Some of 503 23rd Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 23rd Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
503 23rd Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 23rd Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 23rd Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 503 23rd Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 503 23rd Avenue North offers parking.
Does 503 23rd Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 23rd Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 23rd Avenue North have a pool?
No, 503 23rd Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 503 23rd Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 503 23rd Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 503 23rd Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 23rd Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.

