Texas City, TX
422 2nd Ave N
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

422 2nd Ave N

422 2nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

422 2nd Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590

Amenities

coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Charming 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom single-family house in Texas city, nearby schools include Woodrow Wilson Daep, Roosevelt-Wilson Elementary School and Texas City High School. The closest grocery store is Food King. Nearby coffee shops include Campeche Coffee Etc and ShyKatz Cafe. Nearby restaurants include La Gardenia, Downtown Cafe and Cosmic Pizza.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5667907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 2nd Ave N have any available units?
422 2nd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
Is 422 2nd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
422 2nd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 2nd Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 422 2nd Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 422 2nd Ave N offer parking?
No, 422 2nd Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 422 2nd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 2nd Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 2nd Ave N have a pool?
No, 422 2nd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 422 2nd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 422 2nd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 422 2nd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 2nd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 2nd Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 2nd Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

