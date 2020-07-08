422 2nd Ave N

Amenities

coffee bar

Charming 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom single-family house in Texas city, nearby schools include Woodrow Wilson Daep, Roosevelt-Wilson Elementary School and Texas City High School. The closest grocery store is Food King. Nearby coffee shops include Campeche Coffee Etc and ShyKatz Cafe. Nearby restaurants include La Gardenia, Downtown Cafe and Cosmic Pizza.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



