Texas City, TX
35 N 16th Street
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:45 AM

35 N 16th Street

35 16th St N · No Longer Available
Location

35 16th St N, Texas City, TX 77590
Wayside Place

Amenities

parking
clubhouse
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
quiet neighborhood, close to schools, park and local community center. Home has bonus space can be used as office or play area off kitchen. Laundry is located in home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 N 16th Street have any available units?
35 N 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 N 16th Street have?
Some of 35 N 16th Street's amenities include parking, clubhouse, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 N 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
35 N 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 N 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 35 N 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 35 N 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 35 N 16th Street offers parking.
Does 35 N 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 N 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 N 16th Street have a pool?
No, 35 N 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 35 N 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 35 N 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 35 N 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 N 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

