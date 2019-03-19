All apartments in Texas City
Find more places like 3421 3rd AVE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Texas City, TX
/
3421 3rd AVE N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3421 3rd AVE N

3421 3rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Texas City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3421 3rd Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy Two Bedroom One Bath - Charming single family home and a great rental price! Don't wait! Schedule a tour today and take a look at the very spacious living area

(RLNE2683156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 3rd AVE N have any available units?
3421 3rd AVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3421 3rd AVE N have?
Some of 3421 3rd AVE N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3421 3rd AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
3421 3rd AVE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 3rd AVE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3421 3rd AVE N is pet friendly.
Does 3421 3rd AVE N offer parking?
No, 3421 3rd AVE N does not offer parking.
Does 3421 3rd AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3421 3rd AVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 3rd AVE N have a pool?
No, 3421 3rd AVE N does not have a pool.
Does 3421 3rd AVE N have accessible units?
No, 3421 3rd AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 3rd AVE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3421 3rd AVE N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coral Manor
729 5th Avenue North
Texas City, TX 77590
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N
Texas City, TX 77590
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive
Texas City, TX 77591
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy
Texas City, TX 77591
Lakewood
2410 24th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
Pointe Ann
1225 10th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave
Texas City, TX 77590
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N
Texas City, TX 77590

Similar Pages

Texas City 1 BedroomsTexas City 2 Bedrooms
Texas City Apartments with ParkingTexas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Texas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the MainlandUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch