Texas City, TX
3316 Texas Ave
Last updated June 25 2020 at 3:41 AM

3316 Texas Ave

3316 Texas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3316 Texas Avenue, Texas City, TX 77590

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Reasonably priced 3/1 in Texas City. Large and spacious rooms. HURRY AND SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 Texas Ave have any available units?
3316 Texas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
Is 3316 Texas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3316 Texas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 Texas Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3316 Texas Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 3316 Texas Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3316 Texas Ave offers parking.
Does 3316 Texas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 Texas Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 Texas Ave have a pool?
No, 3316 Texas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3316 Texas Ave have accessible units?
No, 3316 Texas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 Texas Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3316 Texas Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3316 Texas Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3316 Texas Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

