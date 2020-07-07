All apartments in Texas City
3229 Primrose Drive
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:32 AM

3229 Primrose Drive

3229 Primrose Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3229 Primrose Dr, Texas City, TX 77591
Scottsdale Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is an appealing 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3229 Primrose Drive have any available units?
3229 Primrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3229 Primrose Drive have?
Some of 3229 Primrose Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3229 Primrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3229 Primrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3229 Primrose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3229 Primrose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 3229 Primrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3229 Primrose Drive offers parking.
Does 3229 Primrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3229 Primrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3229 Primrose Drive have a pool?
No, 3229 Primrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3229 Primrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 3229 Primrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3229 Primrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3229 Primrose Drive has units with dishwashers.

