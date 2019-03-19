All apartments in Texas City
Texas City, TX
3221 Lone Trail Drive South
3221 Lone Trail Drive South

3221 Lone Trail Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

3221 Lone Trail Drive South, Texas City, TX 77591

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 Lone Trail Drive South have any available units?
3221 Lone Trail Drive South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
Is 3221 Lone Trail Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
3221 Lone Trail Drive South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 Lone Trail Drive South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3221 Lone Trail Drive South is pet friendly.
Does 3221 Lone Trail Drive South offer parking?
Yes, 3221 Lone Trail Drive South offers parking.
Does 3221 Lone Trail Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3221 Lone Trail Drive South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 Lone Trail Drive South have a pool?
No, 3221 Lone Trail Drive South does not have a pool.
Does 3221 Lone Trail Drive South have accessible units?
No, 3221 Lone Trail Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 Lone Trail Drive South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3221 Lone Trail Drive South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3221 Lone Trail Drive South have units with air conditioning?
No, 3221 Lone Trail Drive South does not have units with air conditioning.

