All apartments in Texas City
Find more places like 302 14th St N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Texas City, TX
/
302 14th St N
Last updated December 15 2019 at 10:35 AM

302 14th St N

302 14th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Texas City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

302 14th Street North, Texas City, TX 77590
Wayside Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3/2 Single Family in Texas City - One story home in Texas City available now.

(RLNE2599948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 14th St N have any available units?
302 14th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
Is 302 14th St N currently offering any rent specials?
302 14th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 14th St N pet-friendly?
No, 302 14th St N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 302 14th St N offer parking?
No, 302 14th St N does not offer parking.
Does 302 14th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 14th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 14th St N have a pool?
No, 302 14th St N does not have a pool.
Does 302 14th St N have accessible units?
No, 302 14th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 302 14th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 14th St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 14th St N have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 14th St N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coral Manor
729 5th Avenue North
Texas City, TX 77590
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N
Texas City, TX 77590
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive
Texas City, TX 77591
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy
Texas City, TX 77591
Lakewood
2410 24th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
Pointe Ann
1225 10th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave
Texas City, TX 77590
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N
Texas City, TX 77590

Similar Pages

Texas City 1 BedroomsTexas City 2 Bedrooms
Texas City Apartments with ParkingTexas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Texas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the MainlandUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch