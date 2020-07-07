Rent Calculator
302 14th St N
Last updated December 15 2019 at 10:35 AM
302 14th St N
302 14th Street North
·
No Longer Available
Location
302 14th Street North, Texas City, TX 77590
Wayside Place
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3/2 Single Family in Texas City - One story home in Texas City available now.
(RLNE2599948)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 302 14th St N have any available units?
302 14th St N doesn't have any available units at this time.
Texas City, TX
.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
Texas City Rent Report
.
Is 302 14th St N currently offering any rent specials?
302 14th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 14th St N pet-friendly?
No, 302 14th St N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Texas City
.
Does 302 14th St N offer parking?
No, 302 14th St N does not offer parking.
Does 302 14th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 14th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 14th St N have a pool?
No, 302 14th St N does not have a pool.
Does 302 14th St N have accessible units?
No, 302 14th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 302 14th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 14th St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 14th St N have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 14th St N does not have units with air conditioning.
