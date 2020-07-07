All apartments in Texas City
Find more places like 2914 14th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Texas City, TX
/
2914 14th Avenue
Last updated February 24 2020 at 4:33 PM

2914 14th Avenue

2914 14th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Texas City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2914 14th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cute 3 bedroom 1 bath house in texas city close to shopping, schools and freeway. Updated kitchen and bath. New flooring and fresh paint. Large yard. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with added fees. Credit/background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2914 14th Avenue have any available units?
2914 14th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
Is 2914 14th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2914 14th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 14th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2914 14th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2914 14th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2914 14th Avenue offers parking.
Does 2914 14th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2914 14th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 14th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2914 14th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2914 14th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2914 14th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 14th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2914 14th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2914 14th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2914 14th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coral Manor
729 5th Avenue North
Texas City, TX 77590
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N
Texas City, TX 77590
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive
Texas City, TX 77591
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy
Texas City, TX 77591
Lakewood
2410 24th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
Pointe Ann
1225 10th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave
Texas City, TX 77590
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N
Texas City, TX 77590

Similar Pages

Texas City 1 BedroomsTexas City 2 Bedrooms
Texas City Apartments with ParkingTexas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Texas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the MainlandUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch