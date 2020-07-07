All apartments in Texas City
Last updated March 19 2019

2514 36th Ave N

2514 36th Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

2514 36th Ave N, Texas City, TX 77590
Northside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Texas City, New and Ready for Move in! - Stop Looking and Start Living!
Cozy 3 bed 2 bath with New carpet, paint, countertops throughout. Ready for move in!

(RLNE3791001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 36th Ave N have any available units?
2514 36th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
Is 2514 36th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2514 36th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 36th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2514 36th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2514 36th Ave N offer parking?
No, 2514 36th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 2514 36th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2514 36th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 36th Ave N have a pool?
No, 2514 36th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2514 36th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2514 36th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 36th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2514 36th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2514 36th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2514 36th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

