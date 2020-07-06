Rent Calculator
2209 20th Avenue
2209 20th Avenue
2209 20th Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Location
2209 20th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3/1/2 in the heart of Texas City. Laminate flooring, updated bathroom, light interior colors and attached 2 car garage. Tenant Qualifications, Application and Instructions are attached.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2209 20th Avenue have any available units?
2209 20th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Texas City, TX
.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Texas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2209 20th Avenue have?
Some of 2209 20th Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2209 20th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2209 20th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 20th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2209 20th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Texas City
.
Does 2209 20th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2209 20th Avenue offers parking.
Does 2209 20th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 20th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 20th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2209 20th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2209 20th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2209 20th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 20th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2209 20th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
