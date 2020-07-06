All apartments in Texas City
Find more places like 2207 7TH AVE NORTH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Texas City, TX
/
2207 7TH AVE NORTH
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:05 PM

2207 7TH AVE NORTH

2207 7th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Texas City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2207 7th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590
Kohfeldt Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
REMODELED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH WITH 1405 SF IN TEXAS CITY - REMODELED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH WITH 1405 SF IN TEXAS CITY

(RLNE4645881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 7TH AVE NORTH have any available units?
2207 7TH AVE NORTH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
Is 2207 7TH AVE NORTH currently offering any rent specials?
2207 7TH AVE NORTH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 7TH AVE NORTH pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 7TH AVE NORTH is pet friendly.
Does 2207 7TH AVE NORTH offer parking?
No, 2207 7TH AVE NORTH does not offer parking.
Does 2207 7TH AVE NORTH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 7TH AVE NORTH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 7TH AVE NORTH have a pool?
No, 2207 7TH AVE NORTH does not have a pool.
Does 2207 7TH AVE NORTH have accessible units?
No, 2207 7TH AVE NORTH does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 7TH AVE NORTH have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 7TH AVE NORTH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2207 7TH AVE NORTH have units with air conditioning?
No, 2207 7TH AVE NORTH does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coral Manor
729 5th Avenue North
Texas City, TX 77590
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N
Texas City, TX 77590
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive
Texas City, TX 77591
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy
Texas City, TX 77591
Lakewood
2410 24th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
Pointe Ann
1225 10th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave
Texas City, TX 77590
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N
Texas City, TX 77590

Similar Pages

Texas City 1 BedroomsTexas City 2 Bedrooms
Texas City Apartments with ParkingTexas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Texas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the MainlandUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch