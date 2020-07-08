All apartments in Texas City
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:00 PM

2205 9th Ave. N. #110

2205 9th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2205 9th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590
Kohfeldt Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
$950. All bills paid.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 9th Ave. N. #110 have any available units?
2205 9th Ave. N. #110 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
Is 2205 9th Ave. N. #110 currently offering any rent specials?
2205 9th Ave. N. #110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 9th Ave. N. #110 pet-friendly?
No, 2205 9th Ave. N. #110 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 2205 9th Ave. N. #110 offer parking?
Yes, 2205 9th Ave. N. #110 offers parking.
Does 2205 9th Ave. N. #110 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 9th Ave. N. #110 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 9th Ave. N. #110 have a pool?
No, 2205 9th Ave. N. #110 does not have a pool.
Does 2205 9th Ave. N. #110 have accessible units?
No, 2205 9th Ave. N. #110 does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 9th Ave. N. #110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2205 9th Ave. N. #110 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2205 9th Ave. N. #110 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2205 9th Ave. N. #110 does not have units with air conditioning.

