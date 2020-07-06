2122 18th Ave N.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- 3 bed, 1.5 bath in Texas City! Features neutral paint and tile throughout. Kitchen has granite counters and new electric range. Full bathroom has a beautiful tiled tub surround. This home is sure to wow!



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



