1607 17th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590 Westview
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Fantastic open floor plan! Home has 3 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms. Huge back yard. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1607 17th Avenue North have any available units?
1607 17th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
Is 1607 17th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
1607 17th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 17th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1607 17th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 1607 17th Avenue North offer parking?
No, 1607 17th Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 1607 17th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1607 17th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 17th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 1607 17th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 1607 17th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 1607 17th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 17th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1607 17th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1607 17th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 1607 17th Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
