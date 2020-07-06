All apartments in Texas City
1529 15th Ave N.
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:30 AM

1529 15th Ave N

1529 15th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1529 15th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590
Westview

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in Texas City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1529 15th Ave N have any available units?
1529 15th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
Is 1529 15th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1529 15th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 15th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1529 15th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 1529 15th Ave N offer parking?
No, 1529 15th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 1529 15th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 15th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 15th Ave N have a pool?
No, 1529 15th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1529 15th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1529 15th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 15th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 15th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1529 15th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1529 15th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

