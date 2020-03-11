All apartments in Texas City
Texas City, TX
1522- 3rd AVE
1522- 3rd AVE

1522 3rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1522 3rd Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590
Wayside Place

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE2721913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522- 3rd AVE have any available units?
1522- 3rd AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
Is 1522- 3rd AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1522- 3rd AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522- 3rd AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1522- 3rd AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 1522- 3rd AVE offer parking?
No, 1522- 3rd AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1522- 3rd AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522- 3rd AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522- 3rd AVE have a pool?
No, 1522- 3rd AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1522- 3rd AVE have accessible units?
No, 1522- 3rd AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1522- 3rd AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1522- 3rd AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1522- 3rd AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1522- 3rd AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

