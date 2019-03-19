1502 15th Avenue North

Amenities
Wake up to plenty of natural lighting and enjoy a quiet breakfast in your enclosed back patio before going about your day. You will eagerly await the moment you finally return to relax in your cozy 3 bed 1 1/2 bath home in the nice subdivision of Westview.
Take advantage of nearby parks, a variety of dining options, entertainment, and stores for all of your every day needs. This well-kept home features washer/dryer connections, central air, modern bathroom with walk-in shower, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, private driveway, and a huge fenced in backyard. No HUD/Section 8.
Wake up to plenty of natural lighting and enjoy a quiet breakfast in your enclosed back patio before going about your day. You will eagerly await the moment you finally return to relax in your cozy 3 bed 1.5 bath home in the nice subdivision of Westview. Take advantage of nearby parks, a variety of dining options, entertainment, and stores for all of your every day needs. This well-kept home features washer/dryer connections, central air, modern bathroom with walk-in shower, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, private driveway, and a huge fenced in backyard.