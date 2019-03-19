All apartments in Texas City
1502 15th Avenue North
1502 15th Avenue North

Location

1502 15th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590
Westview

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Wake up to plenty of natural lighting and enjoy a quiet breakfast in your enclosed back patio before going about your day. You will eagerly await the moment you finally return to relax in your cozy 3 bed 1.5 bath home in the nice subdivision of Westview. Take advantage of nearby parks, a variety of dining options, entertainment, and stores for all of your every day needs. This well-kept home features washer/dryer connections, central air, modern bathroom with walk-in shower, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, private driveway, and a huge fenced in backyard.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 15th Avenue North have any available units?
1502 15th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1502 15th Avenue North have?
Some of 1502 15th Avenue North's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 15th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
1502 15th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 15th Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 1502 15th Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 1502 15th Avenue North offer parking?
No, 1502 15th Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 1502 15th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 15th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 15th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 1502 15th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 1502 15th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 1502 15th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 15th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 15th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.

