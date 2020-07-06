Rent Calculator
Home
/
Texas City, TX
/
1314 Noble
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:31 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1314 Noble
1314 N Noble Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Texas City
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location
1314 N Noble Rd, Texas City, TX 77591
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4980942)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1314 Noble have any available units?
1314 Noble doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Texas City, TX
.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Texas City Rent Report
.
Is 1314 Noble currently offering any rent specials?
1314 Noble is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 Noble pet-friendly?
No, 1314 Noble is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Texas City
.
Does 1314 Noble offer parking?
No, 1314 Noble does not offer parking.
Does 1314 Noble have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 Noble does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 Noble have a pool?
No, 1314 Noble does not have a pool.
Does 1314 Noble have accessible units?
No, 1314 Noble does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 Noble have units with dishwashers?
No, 1314 Noble does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1314 Noble have units with air conditioning?
No, 1314 Noble does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Similar Listings
Coral Manor
729 5th Avenue North
Texas City, TX 77590
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N
Texas City, TX 77590
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive
Texas City, TX 77591
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy
Texas City, TX 77591
Lakewood
2410 24th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
Pointe Ann
1225 10th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave
Texas City, TX 77590
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N
Texas City, TX 77590
